Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.51. 328,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.