McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 584 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $384.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.