Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,449,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $364.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

