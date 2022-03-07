Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded down $21.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $817.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189,053. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $820.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $952.53 and a 200 day moving average of $927.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

