Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $32.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $51.91. 143,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,777. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

