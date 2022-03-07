Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

ERF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 242,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

