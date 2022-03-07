Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 93,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

