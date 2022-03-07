Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FGPR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.