Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FGPR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

