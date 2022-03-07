Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,911 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 38.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

KOP stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. 1,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

