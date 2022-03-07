The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Music Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 3.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Music Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Music Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

