DraftCoin (DFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $26,478.90 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

