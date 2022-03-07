Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Magna International posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 268,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,164. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

