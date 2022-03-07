Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,721. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.