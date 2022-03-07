Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.92. 266,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

