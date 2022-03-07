Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.44.

TSE AR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,977. The stock has a market capitalization of C$731.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

