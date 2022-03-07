Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,444,200.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total transaction of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Marc Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76.

On Friday, December 31st, Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76.

TSE:AEM traded up C$3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,644. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$89.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.