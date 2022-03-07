StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 2,516 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,075. The company has a market cap of $163.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.