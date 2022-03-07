Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $4.30 Million in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 414,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. USHG Acquisition accounts for 2.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

