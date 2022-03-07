Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. 1,473,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,434,711. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

