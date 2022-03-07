Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.38. 445,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,543. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.31 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

