CIBC Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$47.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

ENGH stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.10. The company had a trading volume of 131,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$34.21 and a 1 year high of C$64.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.54.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson bought 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

