Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.06.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.37. 78,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,954. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$29.08 and a one year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.25.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn (Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.