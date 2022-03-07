Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) received a C$6.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

TVE stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.68. 3,683,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

