Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

HIBB traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $626.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

