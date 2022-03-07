Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $84.57.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
