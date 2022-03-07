Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $199.60. 287,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,625. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $203.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.