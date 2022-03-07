BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 123,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average of $218.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

