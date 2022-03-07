Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $159.32. 1,396,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

