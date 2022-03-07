BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $4.75 on Monday, reaching $234.60. 81,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

