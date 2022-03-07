PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $71,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 853,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.