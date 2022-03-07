BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $369,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

