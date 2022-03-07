Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 117,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,407 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $18.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 90.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,069,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.