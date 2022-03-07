NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.29 ($4.22).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LON NWG traded down GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 193.25 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 46,034,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,876,830. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.75 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

