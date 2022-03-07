DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to post $4.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,812. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.49.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

