Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. 65,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,512,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

