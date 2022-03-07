Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. 65,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,512,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
