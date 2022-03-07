Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 10.1%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 2,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

