Nepsis Inc. Raises Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. National Health Investors makes up 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. 3,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

