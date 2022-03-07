BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 39,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,526,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $111,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,786,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 112,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,568. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

