Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,578,164 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $62.45.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

