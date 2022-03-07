Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 54,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 623,214 shares.The stock last traded at $162.26 and had previously closed at $158.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 303,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 104,225 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.