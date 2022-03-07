Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.91. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,724. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

