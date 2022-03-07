Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

TEZNY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 39,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,395. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

