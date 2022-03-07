Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $13.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $471.21. 128,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,663. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $465.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

