Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.770 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Shares of AQN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 63,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
