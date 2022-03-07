Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.770 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 63,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

