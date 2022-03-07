Nepsis Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after acquiring an additional 249,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

CB stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.45. 61,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

