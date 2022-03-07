Nepsis Inc. Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 85,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

