Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 22,720 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,226,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.