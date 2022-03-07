Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $38,844.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.27 or 0.06633781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.90 or 1.00284427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

