ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $711,926.00 and approximately $39,585.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,323.22 or 1.00395299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00074487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.