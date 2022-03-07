StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 6,977 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $127.97. 168,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,288. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.